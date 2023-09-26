A motorist has been cleared of having seriously injured a boy in a traffic accident in Pembroke five years ago, with a court concluding that the boy may have stepped out suddenly onto the road between cars.

The accident happened on December 5, 2018 in Walter Ganado Street when the boy, 11, was hit by a taxi driven by the accused Raymond Caruana.

The child had been crossing the road. He suffered serious injuries to various parts of his body but has since made a full recovery.

He subsequently claimed he crossed using the traffic lights, a claim disputed by the motorist.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace observed that photos taken at the scene of the accident showed that the car was several metres away from the traffic lights.

In her judgement, she said there was no proof that the boy had been crossing the road using the traffic lights.

The absence of brake marks or serious damage to the car showed that the motorist had not been driving fast and it could not be excluded that the boy crossed the road suddenly in between cars, creating an unavoidable accident.

She therefore acquitted Caruana of all charges.