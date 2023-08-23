A 64-year old taxi driver who lives in Għargħur was injured during an argument at Ċirkewwa on Tuesday evening.

An eyewitness told Times of Malta that the victim, a white taxi driver, was speaking to tourists who had gone him to ask him something.

The injured taxi driver. Photo supplied by a reader

At one point, a Y-plate driver approached the group and started speaking to them himself.

The white taxi asked the other man what was he doing, pointing out that the tourists were speaking to him.

In reply, the Y-plate driver punched the man in his nose and escaped.

The eyewitness said the white taxi driver had to be hospitalised.

The police on Wednesday confirmed the incident and said they were investigating and working to identify the alleged aggressor.