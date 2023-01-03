Several former employees of a taxi fleet claim that they have not been paid months’ worth of salaries, with some amounts running into thousands of euros.

Some of the workers have opened cases with the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations, the authority responsible for employment disputes, including wage theft.

Times of Malta spoke to seven cab drivers, both Maltese and foreigners, who were employed by the taxi company on a full or part-time basis during different periods in 2022.

The company is owned by Mohammed Attia, who on Facebook describes himself as the owner and CEO of Road Runner Garage and calls his fleet ‘Roadrunner’ with employees.

However, neither name has an online presence. Attia used his own name in official JobsPlus documents and in dealings with Cool, the ride-sharing company that had subcontracted his services.

Attia runs Road Runner Garage. Photo: Facebook

Cool suspended Attia following an internal investigation, a spokesperson for the company said.

“Cool has the ability to investigate and, if need be, suspend the fleet partner’s account until the issue is satisfactorily resolved.

“Following an internal investigation into the referred case, Cool has suspended the mentioned fleet partner,” the spokesperson said in reference to the employees’ claims of non-payment.

Maltese and European citizens can offer their services directly to Cool and similar cab platforms, provided they own a good enough car. Sometimes, the service is subcontracted to fleet operators like Road Runner Garage, which employs drivers directly.

Workers allege missing payments

One of those employees was Sasho Jovanovski.

Engaged part-time, he said he worked for Attia for 12 hours mostly on Sundays and on some weekdays to supplement the income from his full-time job.

He worked between June 16 and September. In that period, he was paid twice, a €400 payment in July and €325 in August. However, Jovanovski says he is owed €1,250 more from Attia in missing wages.

He was supposed to have received his pending salary in September during a meeting with Attia before he returned to his native Northern Macedonia.

However, WhatsApp messages seen by Times of Malta indicate that Attia cancelled the first meeting and then failed to show up on a rescheduled date.

Jovanovski said he was left without his salary.

“I was with my girlfriend and child in the back [of the café’] waiting for you to answer the call but failed,” Jovanovski told Attia.

Two former full-time employees who worked with Attia for a relatively longer time said several part-timers would join the fleet for two weeks or a month but would soon leave when they did not receive their salary.

One former full-timer calculated that Attia employed at least 15 cab drivers during 2022 but most had left by the first days of December.

Attia’s employees were meant to be paid every two weeks.

Apart from Jovanovski, five former full-time workers and a former part-time worker, all of whom preferred not to be named, spoke to Times of Malta.

The seven calculate they are owed some €10,000 between them.

Two of them worked with Attia for two and three months respectively and they were never paid.

Others said they were often paid lower salaries than promised, were not paid their last salary, and were not given compensation for unused leave.

At least three have filed a complaint with the Department of Industrial Relations.

Operator: 'I don't owe anyone money'

Attia denied any wrongdoing when the drivers’ claims were put to him.

“I don’t owe anyone any money, the problem here is that everyone who comes to work wants to take everything and give nothing,” he said.

“I worked for people and I didn’t get paid. I know what that means and I would never do the same, never in my life.”

Attia said several employees had taken advantage of him, leaving their job for holidays for longer than they promised, leaving the country without prior warning and damaging his vehicles.

Cool said it ensured that its drivers were treated with respect “while ensuring that its drivers provide excellent service so that riders can relax and enjoy themselves as they get to their destination”.

In a statement, the company said it had agreements with several fleets that were free to operate with other platforms.

“Cool sets strict levels of compliance in its contractual relationships with fleet operators, however, Cool does not have full control over the relationships between fleet operators and their drivers.”