Taxi service Bolt has terminated its contract with Malta’s TaxMal Limited due to an undisclosed breach of contract.

A spokesman for Bolt - formerly Taxify - said the company will continue to operate its service in Malta without any glitches in service availability.

“We can assure nothing will change for passengers nor drivers. Bolt is already setting up its own local office and support team in Malta. All drivers will continue to receive payouts as usual.

“It is important to note that Bolt Technology OU has always done payouts to drivers and will continue to do so.”

The spokesman said TaxMal Limited was providing local support to drivers and passengers.

Efforts to contacts TaxMal proved futile.

Bolt allows users to request a private cab through their smartphone. The company was founded as Taxify in Estonia by a 19-year-old entrepreneur in 2013 and quickly spread across Europe, with its Malta-based services beginning in 2017. It rebranded earlier this year.