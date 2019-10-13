On September 20, a multitude of Labour ministers and guests congregated for an “al fresco” party. There was entertainment – popular chat show hosts DanuSan conducted events. The night’s revelries were streamed live accompanied by an effusion of hashtags and emoticons. We don’t know how many sausage rolls and champagne bottles were cracked open, but we do know how much this shindig cost the Maltese taxpayer.

The cost of the party came up to a whopping €40,000. The reason for this outlay was the inauguration of part of the Marsa flyover – an event deemed to be so significant it had to be marked with the splurging of several tens of thousands of public funds and relentless propaganda before, during and after it was opened for traffic.

Barely three weeks later, the first rains of the season fell upon the island. Within a quarter of an hour, several roads were flooded as the waters rose to bumper level. Traffic was brought to a standstill and practically everybody was late for work.

In Msida, rainwater flooded the pedestrian subway at the skate park. University students and others were forced to cross four-lane roads in heavy rain as the water level rose in the subway. Even getting to the underpass was difficult because of the dirty, stagnant water pooled around it. A cyclist come across three school children trying to cross the filthy water. He managed to ferry the children across one at a time using a rear child seat on his bicycle.

So, while schoolchildren are being ferried over streams of sewage in a dark subway that is never maintained or repaired, the very same Labour ministers responsible for the upkeep of safe infra­structure are splashing out taxpayers’ money on a party celebrating the opening of a new road segment.

The lack of priorities, the profligacy and the ridiculousness of the situation beggar belief. Nobody is contesting the fact that some road works may be necessary, but this relentless 24/7 wall-to-wall coverage and self-congratulatory fanfare for half of a flyover is a bit much.

Why the over-the-top effusive partying because a street segment has been opened? Are we to be subjected to further excesses every time Infrastructure Malta asphalts another bypass? Which world calibre stars will they jet in to cut the ribbon on the next part of their flyover? At this rate, I’m guessing that at the least Kim Kardashian, Pope Francis and Cristiano Ronaldo will be flown in to clink champagne glasses with Ian Borg when he inaugurates the next section of the flyover.

Nobody is denying the minister the comfort of “likes” on Facebook every time he uploads a new post, however, splurging €40,000 for a party that had no educational or informative purpose (the nation has already realised that the flyover is built – there are many other thousands of euros being spent on huge billboards and a relentless PR campaign) is disproportionate and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

The money could have been better utilised in a thousand different ways, from better enforcement on the roads to maintenance of infrastructure, from further incentives for sustainable modes of transport to medicines for sick people. Instead, the nation was regaled with a showy, useless and expensive exercise in preening.

Petrolhead mentality

Ironically, the flyover folly festivities took place slap bang in the middle of European Mobility Week. This is a European Wide campaign encouraging people to choose active modes or combine walking and cycling with public transport.

The campaign spells out the plus points of such sustainable modes of transport. In addition to flexibility, walking and cycling have many other benefits, such as social and economic accessibility, reliability, no emissions and a positive impact on health.

While the rest of Europe was holding events encouraging cleaner, healthier, futuristic ways of helping people travel, Maltese citizens are landed with infrastructure which is car-centric and will lead to induced demand. The highly-needed modal shift to environmentally friendly ways of getting about is a dead letter on the transport policy documents.

The pathetic after-thoughts given to non-continuous and unsafe cycling lanes, the lackadaisical view of pedestrians and the nation-wide lack of enforcement are proof of this petrolhead mentality.

Unchecked spending

Last July, the French Minister for the Environment, François de Rugy, resigned from office. The website Mediapart revealed that De Rugy had hosted a dozen luxury dinners between 2017 and 2018 at his parliament speaker’s official apartment in a historic building in Paris.

The website, which published a photo of a platter of giant lobsters from one dinner, said the meals were social events for De Rugy’s circle essentially organised by his wife, a journalist at the celebrity magazine Gala. On the menu were expensive shellfish, champagne and vintage wines from the French parliament wine cellar costing up to €500 a bottle.

The dinners for between 10 and 30 guests were social events for which the taxpayer footed the bill. De Rugy’s dinners seem venial in comparison to the local outlay on a one-off event – the cost of which is equivalent to the wage of two persons for a year. But there are no consequences here.

The frittering away of taxpayers’ money in an extravagant, unaccountable fashion is left unchecked and uncontrolled.

