The Tayar Foundation for Jewish Heritage in Malta has engaged in a tree-planting activity to mark the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, which falls today. This initiative forms part of a global campaign to plant six trees in as many countries of the world as possible. The six trees represent the death of the six million Jews during the Holocaust.

Later this year, the foundation, in collaboration with the Anne Frank Institute, is organising an exhibition on the German-Dutch diarist at the University of Malta Valletta Campus between October 4 and 22.

Let Me Be Myself − The Life Story of Anne Frank shows the story of Anne Frank from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945. Each exhibition panel will contain images and texts from around the world about Anne Frank, including the rise of Hitler, the persecution of the Jews and World War II.

The scope of the exhibition is directed mainly towards primary and secondary school students. Two workshops are also planned for October 14 and 15.

For more information about the foundation, visit www.jewishheritagemalta.org. For more information about the upcoming Anne Frank exhibition, visit https://www.annefrank.org/en/education/product/62/let-me-be-myself/.