Last season's Premier League top scorer Taylon left Hibernians to embark on a new adventure with Botev Plovdiv as he signed a two-year deal with the Bulgarian club.

Taylon, 24, was undoubtedly one of the best foreigners in the domestic league after scoring an impressive 24 goals in 29 games between league and FA Trophy. The Brazilian also managed to register eight assists throughout the season.

The former Hibernians forward was embroiled in a controversy after posting a message on his Facebook page saying that he was offered the money by an unnamed individual prior to the title decider showdown against Valletta.

Read: MFA investigating claim that Hibs striker was offered 'lots of money' to miss decider.

The Brazilian forward is Botev's fifth signing after the arrivals of Georgi Argylashki, Yanko Georgiev, Philip van Arnhem and Rodney Kluster.