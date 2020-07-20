Valletta FC are set to complete the signing of Brazilian striker Taylon Nicolas, the Brazilian forward told the Times of Malta.

The Brazilian forward have been looking to come back to Maltese football in the past few weeks and speculation was rife that he was set to join a top Premier League club.

Taylon confirmed to the Times of Malta that he has agreed terms with Valletta to put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

“I am very excited to be coming back to Maltese football,” Taylon told the Times of Malta.

“I love Malta and I decided to come back because in these difficult times that we are living in, nothing better than being at home and I feel at home in Malta.”

The acquisition of Taylon is a major transfer coup for the Citizens who are bringing in a forward that set the Premier League alight during the 2018-19 season when he was on the books of Hibernians.

In fact, during that campaign Taylon helped the Paolites mount a serious title challenge against the same Valletta after netting 19 goals in 25 league appearance.

His goals propelled the Paolites to a tantalising championship decider which saw Valletta secure the title after a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

The arrival of Taylon with Valletta further increases the striking options to new coach Jesmond Zerafa who can bank on Mario Fontanella, Bojan Kaljevic, Kyrian Nwoko, Jhony Cano and David Faupala.