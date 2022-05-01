Ireland’s Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight world championship with a split decision win over Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano Saturday in a history-making, epic fight at Madison Square Garden.

The first women’s bout to headline a fight card at the iconic New York venue in its 140-year history did not disappoint.

Brooklyn-based Serrano pummelled Taylor in the fifth round, but the bloodied champion held on and reasserted herself as the pair went toe-to-toe over the final rounds of a breathless contest to edge the decision and remain unbeaten after 21 professional bouts.

“I had to dig deep,” Taylor said. “I knew I’d be in the trenches at some stage. She is a phenomenal fighter, a great, great person.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta