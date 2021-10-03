The 28th meeting of the season, which was held yesterday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack, heralded the start of the BOV Tazza l-Kbira competition for class Premier trotters. Six heats were organised on a long distance of 2,640m, from which 24 trotters made it to the semi-final stage.

In the first heat, Antoine Du Bourg (Redent Magro) sealed its fourth win of the season after leading all the way during the long distance.

Baron De Majuag (Alessandro Grech) took the lead with a lap to go in the second heat. Grech’s trotter gained its second win in a row and its fourth of the season easily by five lengths from Norwegian newcomer Catherine’s Chevy (Rodney Gatt).

