TBWA\ has been awarded the prestigious title of 2021 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek, the leading source of news and insights covering the brand marketing ecosystem. The creative collective was recognised for an exceptionally strong business year across many global markets and its ability to drive disruptive, transformative growth for its clients. Adweek also highlighted its body of creative work for clients including Apple, Nissan and PepsiCo, among others, its focus on innovation and the progressive evolution of the company's Disruption® methodology.

TBWA\ANG is an award-winning integrated strategic marketing communications and creative agency servicing clients in Malta. Firmly established in the market for over 50 years, TBWA\ANG is the leading Maltese strategic creative agency delivering a comprehensive service representing clients such as McDonald's, Bank of Valletta and the Brown’s Pharmacy chain among many others.

"In one of the most competitive years Adweek's selection committee has ever seen, TBWA\Worldwide was unanimously selected as 2021's Global Agency of the Year," said David Griner, International Editor, Adweek. "Our editors were impressed not only with the network's business growth and consistently high bar for creative but also by its clear focus on developing strong talent and elevating a new generation of innovative leadership for the industry."

"Being named Global Agency of the Year—again—is a tremendous honour and a testament to the more than 10,000 creative minds in our collective whose talent, perseverance and ingenuity made this recognition a reality," said Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "It validates our 'Always in Beta' mindset and our commitment to continuous innovation.” Ruhanen added, "We are also grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their brands. Without their continued partnership and their belief in Disruption, none of this is possible."

Earlier this year, the TBWA\ collective earned the number three spot on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies in the Advertising category, appearing on the list for the third year in a row. Adweek last selected TBWA as its Global Agency of the Year in 2018.

Desiree Zerafa, managing director of TBWA\ANG added: “This global recognition is an incredible testament to the power of the collective. We use the term ‘collective’ over ‘network’ as we have deliberately chosen to pursue a future that is open source, connected, not burdened by geography, and driven by a restlessness to innovate. I am incredibly proud of the TBWA\ANG team, whose stellar work has played a part in receiving this prestigious award. We are incredibly grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their brands, without their continued partnership and their belief in ‘Disruption’, none of the work we do would be possible. We head into 2022 championing the TBWA\ flag in Malta and beyond."