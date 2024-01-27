Aurelien Tchouameni’s towering header earned Real Madrid a late 2-1 victory at Las Palmas and sent them top of La Liga on Saturday.

Las Palmas took the lead through Javier Munoz early in the second half but Madrid came back with Vinicius Junior levelling before Tchouameni’s winner, on his birthday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side lead Girona by two points at the top of the table with 21 games played each, although the Catalan minnows visit Celta Vigo on Sunday and can reclaim top spot.

Champions Barcelona, third, host Villarreal later Saturday, needing a victory to avoid losing ground on Los Blancos after their comeback in Gran Canaria.

