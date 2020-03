Fourty-five gram carton boxes of peppermint flavoured green tea with peppermint flavour Grüner Tee mit Pfefferminz-Aroma (see photo above) have been recalled by the health authorities.

The recall is due to an elevated level of anthraquinone, which is a pesticide in the tea.

The recalled cartons have a durability date of August 1, 2020.