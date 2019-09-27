The back to school season has brought with it widespread teacher shortages, the Nationalist Party said on Friday,

In a statement, the PN said that there were teacher shortages for a variety of subjects across the island including; Maltese, Mathematics, and English.

“For another consecutive year, the government has failed to address this crisis and so hundreds of students without teachers,” the PN said.

RELATED STORIES What is it like to be a teacher in 2019?

Other students, the Opposition party said, only had enough teachers to cover a portion of their timetable.

More than 60,000 students returned to school this week following their summer holidays.

The PN said it was worried that students were not receiving the best possible education because of the government’s failure to resolve staffing matters.

The government has said that it is considering bringing in foreign teachers to help cover teacher shortages.

Academics at the Faculty of Education have cautiously backed those plans provided they are temporary and a last resort, although union officials have been far less keen on the idea.

Earlier this week, the Malta Union of Teachers claimed that the government appeared to be changing its mind about the idea following considerable public uproar.