A teacher is suing the health authorities over a permanent shoulder injury she claims to have suffered as a result of a badly-administered COVID-19 vaccine two years ago.

The 38-year-old woman’s trouble started on March 3, 2021 when she was administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in her left shoulder at the University of Malta vaccination centre.

That day she immediately experienced great pain that spread through her arm, right down to her hand.

Later that month, her family doctor certified that her pain stemmed from complications triggered by the vaccine.

She was told not to drive.

However, the pain persisted, necessitating several visits to Mater Dei Hospital where she underwent a number of MRI scans.

On April 13, the consultant neurologist referred her to an orthopedic specialist who suspected that she was suffering from a condition known as Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration (SIRVA).

A month later, the woman got her second COVID-19 dose which was administered by the head nurse.

That time round, the vaccine was administered on her right arm and there was no pain or complications.

In an application, she argues that it was “clearly evident” that the debility suffered could have easily been avoided had the first dose been administered properly, with the degree of care and diligence expected from members of the medical profession.

In fact, an orthopedic surgeon confirmed that the patient had been given that first injection at an entry point close to the acromion on the lateral side of her left shoulder.

She immediately complained of excessive pain when compared to previous vaccination injections and that “pain did not resolve and after a few days started to experience spasms in her left shoulder”, said the specialist.

As a result, the teacher suffered loss of income, work and overtime, as well as other material losses and expenses.

Her permanent debility also meant she would have to face substantial recurring expenses to cover future medical care and assistance.

And all this was the result of negligence when administering the jab, said the woman’s lawyer in her application filed in the First Hall, Civil Court against the Health Minister, the Superintendent of Public Health, the director general Health Services and the chief government medical officer.

Since the respondents had failed to settle the damages claimed in her judicial protest filed two years ago, the applicant now instituted civil proceedings requesting the court to declare the respondents solely responsible for her debility and to liquidate damages payable by them.

Lawyer Mariah Mula signed the application.