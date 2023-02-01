A teacher suffered a broken arm when he was assaulted by a student in a school in Gozo on Tuesday, the Malta Union of Teachers said. The injury may lead to a permanent disability.

The union condemned the incident, which is being investigated by the police.

It said it had requested an urgent meeting with the Education Minister to discuss the situation and is calling for support structures in all schools.

It also promised to support all educators in such situations.

Replying to questions by Times of Malta, the MUT said it received reports of aggressive behaviour on a weekly basis and tackled the reported cases with the respective employers immediately.

"Reports vary from physical aggression, where educators suffer physical injuries, to verbal aggression which are a daily occurrence."

A number of cases were not reported by educators due to fear of being made responsible for the aggressive behaviour suffered, the union said.

It did not say where the latest case happened. TVM said it was at Sannat Primary and Special Unit.