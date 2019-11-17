The occasion was special and although the years left their toll on all those present – evidenced by the white hair – enthusiasm, good humour and emotions were not lacking. This was the scene at the Plaza Hotel in Sliema on November 8 when a group of around 30 retired teachers met to celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the last groups to enter the St Michael’s Training College in Ta’ Ġiorni.

The evening started with a thanksgiving Mass celebrated by Fr Alfred Sacco, himself an old boy of the 1969-1971 group. Those present helped themselves to a buffet, accompanied by flowing champagne and wine. Between one plate and another, photographs of the old days went round while those who attended narrated their very personal (and sometimes naughty) anecdotes of those memorable two years at the College.

They were all sad to hear that six of their colleagues had passed away while another small group could not make it due to poor health. Fr Sacco encouraged them to keep up the good spirit of friendship.