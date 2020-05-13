Teachers have not represented on a think-tank set up by the government to prepare for the future of education in the COVID-19 scenario, the Malta Union of Teachers complained on Wednesday.

The MUT said it would therefore not recognise this think tank since it is not representative of the experience which teachers can offer. Teachers are experts in this field and one cannot have an analysis of the situation without their input, the union said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Education said it is coordinating a comprehensive framework for the preparation of the eventual re-opening of educational institutions.

"The Ministry is actively following the situation at national level and the advice of health authorities. It is also noting the decisions which a number of other countries are taking in the educational sector. The framework for the preparation of re-opening of educational institutions reflects all this and follows the obtaining model proposed by the United Nations. This model was further developed to reflect the context and situation in our country."

It said the framework for the preparation of the re-opening of education institutions is being discussed with the main stakeholders.

"The Ministry, through the framework for the preparation of the re-opening of educational institutions, will be eventually taking the best possible decisions upon the directions given by the health authorities, and will be issuing updates as the need arises," it said.