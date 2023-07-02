A 25-year anniversary since a strong group of around 140 teachers graduated from the Faculty of Education, University of Malta, was recently commemorated.

This reunion gave the opportunity to these B.Ed (Hons) (1994-1998) awardees to reminisce about their course days, their lecturers, teaching practice and numerous other experiences they shared during their initial teacher education.

These memories, together with current anecdotes of their teaching episodes and promises of future gatherings, rendered this evening an emotional and enjoyable encounter for all those attending.