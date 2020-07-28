Teachers and students who are in Malta to learn English have been ordered by their union to wear visors or masks during lessons and not to accept students who refuse to do so.

Graham Sansone, from the Union of Professional Educators – Voice of the Workers, said the directives were issued after three students attending a school which teaches English to foreigners were found to have contracted COVID-19.

While refusing to divulge the name of the school, Sansone said it had taken precautions to ensure the students and its staff were protected by switching the course online.

The three students belong to the cluster of COVID-19 patients linked to the Hotel Takeover party at the Radisson Blu Hotel in St Julian’s.

A spokesman for the Federation of English Language Teaching Organisations of Malta (FELTOM) confirmed that only three of a total of 27 students of the school, who attended the party, had tested positive to the virus. They have been asked to isolate themselves.

“Following the news of a spike in cases at a party at the Radisson hotel, the school took the initiative to find out who among its students had attended the event. According to established protocol, the school asked all the students to get tested and not to return to the school unless given an all clear by the health authorities,” the spokesman said.

He said the federation was constantly overseeing the situation and encouraging its member schools to follow the health authority’s guidelines, ensuring they have all protocols in place in the eventuality of a case.

“FELTOM issued guidelines to all its schools before the publication of the official guidelines by the health authorities and our position remains that schools should keep following such guidelines even though these are not enforced by the ministry,” he said.

The schools were all collaborating and there had been no spread of infection so far.

The spokesman said the federation had directed all its members to cancel annual parties it usually hosts to avoid mass gatherings for students.

“This decision was taken because together with our member schools, we did not wish to sacrifice the reputation of the country and its salability as a safe and serious destination in the way it is responding to the pandemic,” the spokesman said.