Teachers will go on strike on Thursday and Friday after union talks with the prime minister ended without agreement.

The Malta Union of Teachers said all their members across primary, secondary, university and kindergarten would not turn up for work.

This means that all schools in Malta and Gozo will have to close for the remainder of the week or offer online options, MUT head Marco Bonnici said.

An assessment of the situation will then be taken over the weekend to decide on a way forward.

The move comes after Malta recorded its highest ever number of new daily cases since the pandemic began, most likely sparked by gatherings over the Christmas and New Year holidays, despite warnings from health authorities.

Malta Union of Teachers head announces a two-day strike over COVID-19 health concerns. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Bonnici was speaking on the steps of the Auberge de Castille following a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and his deputy, Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Journalists were told during a news conference that the MUT was registering an industrial dispute after the meeting did not reach an agreement.

Earlier on Wednesday, unions accused the education ministry of ignoring health advice to stay shut to stop a further spread.

Some independent schools have opted to teach remotely, while all Church schools have already said they will operate online for the rest of the week, postponing reopening classrooms until Monday at the earliest.

Bonnici said this situation created an imbalance as the government had refused to take the same precautions with State schools.

“If the risks are there for church and independent schools then they are there for all schools and the same precautions must be taken,” he said.

It is rare for teachers in Malta to carry out strike action. In 2018 a threatened strike over a proposal to tie teachers' warrants to continuous assessment was called off at the eleventh hour.