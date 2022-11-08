A teachers’ union has launched industrial action at the Institute of Tourism Studies over what it says boils down to safety concerns for staff and students.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Union of Professional Educators said teaching staff have been instructed not to teach, lecture or do practical sessions when assigned mixed classes of different levels such as foundation and diploma classes.

The correction of and assigning of marks on paper, orally or digitally to mixed classes of different levels has been put on hold.

Union members have also been directed to refrain from teaching in areas in the school that do not allow them to have a view of all students during practical sessions in order to safeguard the health and safety of the students and lecturers.

The union said that despite efforts to find a satisfactory resolution, an agreement had not been reached with the ITS senior management.

“ITS has failed in its responsibilities on several fronts, including the safe running of the kitchen and restaurants, consultation with the lecturing staff and ensuring the moral, health and safety and the pedagogical well-being of the lecturers and students,” it said.

“This has left the UPE with no option but to call for industrial action.”