The Union of Professional Educators has welcomed a decision by the Office of the Ombudsman which found that it had discriminated against by the authorities when its officials were not allowed to hold union activities in schools.

The union is not recognised by the Education Ministru since the majority of teachers are members of the Malta Union of Teachers.

The Ombudsman decision, based on a complaint filed a year ago, was signed by former chief justice Vincent de Gaetano, who is education commissioner within the Office of the Ombudsman.

The union had complained that its officials were not allowed to make official visits to schools, distribute material and hold meetings there with teachers during breaks.

The Office of the Ombudsman said the union had been denied its rights, and the State had to ensure that in “the exercise of the right to freedom of association a union is not improperly hindered in the exercise of its function to communicate with its members and that, correspondingly, its members are allowed to benefit from unhindered communication with union officials”.

Union chief Graham Sansone said the UPE will henceforth exercise its right to meet its members in schools.