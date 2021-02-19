Updated 6.20pm, adds Education Ministry's statement

The Malta Union of Teachers has accused the University of Malta and the University of Malta Academic Staff Association of reaching a collective agreement that includes a clause allowing precarious employment.

It said it was clear that the agreement was “hasty and mediocre” and discriminated between current and future employees.

It said that, through the agreement, new academics at the university will be employed on a one-year definite contract, despite having the necessary qualifications.

Such contracts can be renewed annually at the university’s discretion and will not become indefinite without the university’s blessing, placing new academics employed by the university in a precarious employment position.

This impacted their financial and employment security and made it harder for them to plan for their family's future and obtain bank loans.

It said it will continue to follow the issue to safeguard the interests of its members.

In a statement later, the Education Minister said the agreement provides for improvements in salaries and working conditions and also covers various other areas related to the conditions and practices of the academics.

Justyne Caruana said that during the discussion period, various university issues and challenges were explored and these were being addressed in agreement.

Rector Alfred J. Vella said this is "a hallmark agreement", as it responds to the current situation and as it may evolve. It benefitted the University, academics and kept students at heart.



UMASA president Jean Paul Baldacchino said the agreement reflects the country's realities as well as the situations of academics, who were among the first at the university to adapt their teaching to the needs of society during COVID-19.