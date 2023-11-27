The teachers' union said on Monday that it will suspend industrial action after an informal meeting with the government identified priority areas for further talks and possible ways to seek common ground.

The Malta Union of Teachers said both sides agreed on a schedule of meetings.

Monday's breakthrough came as teachers held a one-day strike which effectively closed all primary and secondary schools.

The union has been insisting that the government live up to its election promise to give teachers a 'substantial' pay rise. The government said last week that talks could not continue while industrial action was being held.

Apart from the one-day strike, the union had also directed educators not to carry out class assessments and to refrain from meeting with parents or submit attendance sheets.

On Monday evening the MUT thanked all educators for their support during the industrial actions so far.

"The claim of educators to be recognised through an improved financial package was amplified today during the one-day strike, which saw educators alongside their sole representative union, MUT, in this nationwide industrial action," it said, adding that 97% of educators observed the strike directive.

It said its informal meeting with the Education Ministry discussed the current situation regarding the sectoral agreement with particular emphasis on the divergence between both sides on the financial package and the government’s pledge to provide a substantial increase.

"A run-through of the status of negotiations on the sectoral agreement was carried out, listing the stages of negotiations, the difficulties of the process and possible solutions," it said.

The directives will be suspended from Wednesday to enable further talks and solutions to the dispute.

The union warned the directives would be reinstated should the talks fail.