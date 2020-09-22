The Union of Professional Educators said Tuesday that it is declaring an industrial dispute and will be issuing directives to its members related to the reopening of schools amid COVID-19 concerns.

The union reiterated that owing to the high number of COVID-19 cases, it is not viable for schools to open in the coming days.

"The risk of transmission is currently way too high, thus putting our members at immediate unreasonable risk," it said.

The union said it will be issuing directives to its members from Monday, when schools are due to reopen, and will also be instructing its members to be vigilant regarding the observance of guidelines issued by public health authorities.

Once a breach of the guidelines is noted, members should report it to the head of school and leave the classroom with immediate effect. They should return once the breach has been rectified, the union said.

The union urged the education authorities to hold social dialogue for the crisis to be resolved.