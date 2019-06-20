The Malta Union of Teachers has issued new directives for industrial action, after turning down the Education Ministry’s financial offer for support services employess – much to the chagrin of the ministry.

The ministry said that the actions announced by the MUT would affect those who used the services of counsellors, career advisors, youth workers and resource workers, amongst others.

The ministry insisted that the package it had offered was better than the one the employees had now, allowing them to advance their career faster than they would under the proposals made by the MUT. Their allowances had also been tweaked and they would benefit from a class allowance of between €1,000 and €1,500 a year, and a development allowance of between €625 and €725 a year.



It spelled out the various services that would be negatively affected by the MUT’s action, including support for students who had suffered abuse, children under the age who had a disability, and students seeking guidance now that they have received their exam results.