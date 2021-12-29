School operations would be “severely impacted” by the current number of COVID cases and people in quarantine, making the running of educational facilities impossible, the teachers’ union has warned.

Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) head Marco Bonnici said that although the union has yet to finalise its position on whether schools should reopen for the new term next week, it would be difficult for schools to run smoothly and lessons to go on without disruptions.

Over 7,000 people are currently infected with the virus while thousands more are in mandatory quarantine.

“Teachers are in quarantine, others unwell and, at the same time, some students will be at home while others are in class. If we had to reopen schools today, with the numbers we have, the operation would be severely impacted both because of the lack of people as well as the other disruptions with hybrid systems,” Bonnici said.

The latest record-breaking numbers have prompted parents and educators to question if it is wise to reopen schools in the first week of January. Both the health and education authorities have been adamant they want to see schools reopen and avoid having to shift to online learning, which they say does not benefit students.

According to Bonnici, the union and representatives from independent and Church schools will be meeting up with the health authorities in the coming days.

They expect to be given a thorough breakdown of the situation and evidence to back the proposals.

After that meeting, a second one will be held where the union expects a decision on the reopening of schools.

The union also met up with newly appointed Education Minister Clifton Grima on Tuesday, although the meeting was an introductory one.

Health authorities worldwide have repeatedly said that the closure of schools should only be seen as a last option and that children should be in class despite the virus pandemic.

In recent days, the government has stepped up its vaccination drive among children aged between five and 11 in an attempt to increase the chance of schools reopening in time.

On Tuesday morning, long queues of children lined the halls of Mater Dei Hospital as the vaccination drive for the minors picked up the pace.