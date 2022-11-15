Most school teachers are women but the majority of territory-level educators are men, official statistics show.

On Tuesday, the National Statistics Office said that the number of educators in Malta has risen slightly in the last academic year.

Classroom teachers and academic staff from pre-primary all the way up to tertiary education institutions during the last academic year increased by 0.6 per cent over the preceding year, totalling 9,731.

Of these, more than a quarter, 27 per cent, were teachers at the upper secondary and post-secondary non-tertiary levels, while 21.6 per cent were primary teachers.

The largest share of teaching personnel were females, at 66.7 per cent.

Full-time teachers accounted for 85.7 per cent of the total.

On the other hand, 1,303 tertiary-level educators were men, making up 63.0 per cent.

During the academic year under review, 16.3 per cent of all teaching staff were aged between 30 and 34 years, followed by the 40 to 44-year-old age bracket, at 15.4 per cent.

Three-quarters of educators work in state-run institutions (74.2 per cent). This was followed by church schools at 15.6 per cent, and 10.3 per cent in private schools.

The overall pupil-teacher ratio stood at 8.9 pupils per teacher during the academic year 2020-2021.

The highest ratio was recorded in private schools, at 11.5 pupils per teacher, whereas the lowest ratio was in state schools at 8.1 pupils per teacher.

During the academic year 2020-2021, non-teaching staff in education amounted to 8,870, an increase of 3.8 per cent when compared to the previous academic year.

this NSO chart shows the distribution of men and women in teaching and non-teaching jobs in the education sector.

Again, here women make up the lion’s share. Females represented 74 per cent of the total non-teaching staff in Malta and Gozo.

More than half of the non-teaching personnel were ‘Teacher Aides’, totalling 4,518, or 50.9 per cent.

The majority of teacher aides were aged between 30 and 39 years, at 37.7 per cent.