Teaching children how to recognise whether a particular news is real or false was the theme of a recent online conference organised by Mater Boni Consilii St Joseph School Paola and Finnish NGO Faktabaari. Over 150 participants, including educators, university and MCAST lecturers, journalists and student journalists, attended the conference.

Mikko Salo and Kari Kivinen from the NGO Faktabaari discussed with the participants practical ways and exercises that can be used with children and adults alike on how to analyse whether a news report is real or fake. They also spoke about measures being taken at European level and how media literacy is being implemented in all the Finnish schools through the new national minimum curriculum. Salo and Kivinen also discussed the work of the NGO Faktabaari.

Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo underlined the importance of educating students to take a critical approach to what is presented to them, to reflect and then take positive actions. He also emphasised the importance of finding ways to live together harmoniously with all the diversities of culture and religion.

Carmelo Abela, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, stressed the need to check the sources of the information we receive. He also mentioned that Malta was currently working on policies with regarding media literacy.

Ambassador of Finland to Malta Pia Rantala Engberg spoke about taking a whole society approach in dealing with misinformation and teaching young and old alike to be critical. She also discussed the use of hybrid resources and how this approach is being implemented in Finland.

The conference was introduced, hosted and closed by Dr Kenneth Vella, ambassador designate to Finland and Estonia, and head of school.