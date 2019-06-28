The Boomerang Child Project Malta took off in 2017 and is run by two accredited trainers in Mindfulness in Education – Sue Debattista and Christabelle Scerri. They believe all children should be given the opportunity to practise mindfulness and they feel it is important to introduce it in schools.

The project offers courses to children and youths to help them improve their well-being. It aims to teach children:

• How to be grateful and live a happy life;

• An understanding, in simple terms, of how the brain works;

• Skills and knowledge they need to regulate their stress and emotions;

• Skills to calm the mind so as to face life’s challenges better;

• How to be in the present moment;

• Awareness about purpose-enhancing attention, concentration and better communication, leading to better relationships and how to choose the right people around them;

• How to act with kindness and compassion.

The project operates mainly as a private practice in Attard, but school visits are also part of Debattista and Scerri’s schedule.

“As trainers we believe parents and educators should be informed and guided to this practice, before children are trained. This is why talks to different entities take place every month,” they told The Sunday Times of Malta.

“Children are our treasures, and they are the future society. We believe teaching children to practise mindfulness can lead to a better, more conscious-sustained society.

“We hope to cultivate mindfulness in as many children and youths as possible. We create an environment where children and youths can flourish. We take the course material seriously and a lot of research is done before creating any material whatsoever,” they added.

In 2018, the project organised its first extracurricular sessions in a private school. In 2019, another milestone was reached when the trainers were invited to give a talk to two groups of post-secondary students.

The project also holds mindfulness courses in local councils. This enables parents to take their children to their local council to attend the sessions rather than having to drive them from one place to another.

Upcoming courses

A six-session course on mindfulness practice for children will start at the project’s centre in Attard on Thursday, July 4. The one-hour sessions will be held on Thursdays and Saturdays. For details, call Sue Debattista on 9986 0769 or e-mail boomerangmindful@gmail.com.

A six-week course in mindfulness for children aged six to 12 is being held at the Siġġiewi local council starting on July 9. For further information call the local council on 2146 6000, Sue Debattista on 9986 0769 or Christabelle Scerri on 7926 5997.