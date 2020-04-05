My one and only daughter was to be married last Sunday. Little did she know when the date was chosen over two years ago that she would have to throw her elaborately beautiful dreams out of the window because of COVID-19.

Today, her wedding dress hangs on the wardrobe door, the wedding paraphernalia is lined up in her room, her diary is full of appointments that never took place. I admire the way she is bravely producing Plan B, C, D... as little by little our taken-for-granted liberties disappear. It’s like a snake shedding its skin, layer by layer, but there she is, true and bright right at the centre.

Look for ways to do the same – evolve, adjust and reshape in order to survive.

Topic 2: Change the child

Children are resilient, so do not be fooled into thinking that your child is necessarily wilting away before your eyes amid the turmoil that is going on. Your child might actually be finding that inner strength that has long been eclipsed by your parental instincts to do everything yourself and overprotect the young and vulnerable. Have faith in your children! Besides, I suppose it is like measles… it is better that they learn to handle change when they are young because the repercussions are worse when they get older.

The parent

You, dear parent, are like Hercules and his 12 tasks. It is a struggle to bring up children in the best of times, let alone when there is change going on continuously.

So if your child is throwing a tantrum and you know that if the work the teacher sent isn’t done in the next half hour, it will not get done at all, keep calm. Definitely do not have a tantrum yourself, as this will not work and it will corrode your already frayed nerves. Definitely do not imagine the teacher will have a tantrum if the work isn’t done!

Have a glass of wine instead and wait till the storm blows over. Recall that directive on airplanes that instructs adults that in case of an emergency to put on their own oxygen masks before that of their children. There is a lot of wisdom behind this simple gesture. Unless you are strong yourself, you are unable to help others.

The teacher

Teachers hate change. I’m sure there are well documented studies to prove this but I mainly rely on my own experience in education. On a positive note, now we know that schools will not reopen before summer, we have one constant in this shifting scenario. This means that we teachers can actually plan (ooh, love the word) for at least two whole months!

Be wise and cautious here: it is no use planning the old way, the before COVID-19 days, when you were in your classroom – those comforting four walls that marked your territory. I think the greatest challenge is to change yourself before change makes you irrelevant. Plan in a new way, plan things that work.

Unfortunately, some parents will complain you are giving too little work, just as surely as you will get frantic messages that you are giving too much. Keep a level-headed middle-of-the-road stance, and not only will you survive but you will emerge from this chaos with flying colours.

This is article 2 in a series.

Mariella Vella, head, De La Salle, College primary school