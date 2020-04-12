I suspect when all this is over, we will all have our COVID-19 story to tell future generations. When I was a child, the family stories recounted by my mum were better than any adventure book. I loved hearing about Uncle Jackie, a second cousin of sorts whose exploits included driving one of the first cars on the island, being a spy in wartime Italy, and even abandoning his family in Malta for a woman in England. This last part was shrouded beneath layers of euphemisms I understood only when I grew older, but it all sounded marvelously exciting as a child.

Topic 3: Roles

The child

Obvious as it may sound, remember a child is a child – not your friend or comforter, nor your prize trophy or puppet-on-a-string. And beware that children are born with a cuckoo instinct – although in some (thank God) it can atrophy early enough to be insignificant. The rest can worm their way, for instance, into your bed at night and expel your partner, or demand attention so constantly that everything and everyone else pales into insignificance. Be alert and realise what is happening before it is too late: only then can you hope to be the one calling the shots in your household.

The parent and the teacher…

Has the penny finally dropped? Yes, parents and the teacher are actually on the same side, so do not waste time and effort inflating the differences. Take a couple of tentative steps towards understanding and empathising with one another.

Find the Achilles’ heel and do not feel guilty about exploiting a child’s weak spot

Parents, try to realise that, thanks to COVID-19, the teacher is feeling as helpless as you are when it comes to getting children to work. And vice-versa, teacher, do not think for a minute that parents can get their children to work just by snapping their fingers – you can’t either!

Playing is a priority for children. However hard you try, it is well-nigh impossible to convince them that hard work and learning are the most important things in life. Even if you work hard yourself to set an example, the chances are you moan so much and look so haggard that any sensible person, whatever their age, would avoid following in your footsteps.

Children need to be enticed or tricked into doing work; if that fails you have to resort to barter. Find out what works for you: in other words, find the Achilles’ heel and do not feel guilty about exploiting a child’s weak spot. In this case, the end justifies the means.

Finally consider this: Parent and teacher, you might both be in the same quagmire – juggling work from home with conjuring up meals, on top of which you might be working on assignments for your master’s degree and looking after ageing parents, boisterous kids, and a pet to boot, while simultaneously worrying about your hefty bank loan. Does this sound familiar?

Then, parent and teacher, to make matters worse there’s the possibility that you might actually be the same person rolled into one, and then it gets confusing indeed!

Mariella Vella, Head, De La Salle College primary school