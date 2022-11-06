Form 5 (Year 11) Science Core Curriculum Programme (CCP) students at St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua, recently learnt about the making and history of Chinese kites as they discussed the science topic ‘Balancing forces and friction’.

This school project was coordinated by senior science teacher Martin Azzopardi and held in the school’s Science China Corner, which serves as a Montessori method of teaching.

During the project, the students also watched a documentary about kite-making in China and expressed their creativity by designing and colouring their own Chinese kite.

Azzopardi and his students thanked the China Cultural Centre and the Chinese Embassy in Malta for their continuous help and support, as well as class LSE Karen Vella for her help during this Chinese Corner project lesson.