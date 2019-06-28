Sir M. A. Refalo Sixth Form held its annual Action Framework Day during which the teaching staff reflected upon current practices and planned goals and dreams to build new targets for the next academic year. The session was run by positive psychology coach and trainer Mireille Pellegrini Petit. The physical, mental and emotional well-being of the staff is a concept that all the staff will continue to work upon in the coming months.

The institute for further studies head, Daniel James Cassar, said: “Building a life of healthy balance is imperative for success and performance. Student well-being begins with teacher well-being. It is important that teachers’ well-being is safeguarded so that they can give their utmost to create a meaningful educational journey for all the students.”