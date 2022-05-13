Team Brunswick headed to the Eden Superbowl on Thursday night for the First Division clash against the undefeated and reigning champions OKMalta.com, as the underdogs.

Team Brunswick, which mainly consists of youngsters from the Bowling Academy of Malta and coached and mentored by European champion Sue Abela, had already been beaten by Team OKMalta.com earlier this season.

The lanes were oiled and the pins were set for one of the most exciting games of the night.

OKmalta.com did not have an answer against the pin attack of team Brunswick which saw youngsters Kayden Lagana compile 699, Nicolai Mallia hitting 631 while Daniel Grech finished the night with 643.

In the end, Team Brunswick bagged all eight points of the night.

