Last week the new league season of the Malta Bowling Association started.
On the first night of the BOV Premier League, it was 14-year-old Kayden Lagana’ who bowled the highest series of the night with 680.
Last Monday night his even younger team-mate Nicolai Mallia took that accolade, bowling a 686 for the night’s high series honour, and a 8-0 victory.
High bowler for the women was Team Brunswick mentor and coach Sue Abela.
