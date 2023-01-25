Last week the new league season of the Malta Bowling Association started.

On the first night of the BOV Premier League, it was 14-year-old Kayden Lagana’ who bowled the highest series of the night with 680.

Last Monday night his even younger team-mate Nicolai Mallia took that accolade, bowling a 686 for the night’s high series honour, and a 8-0 victory.

High bowler for the women was Team Brunswick mentor and coach Sue Abela.

