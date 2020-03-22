Team-building is a new concept introduced at the Happy School in Victoria. During school holidays, countryside walks are being organised for groups of children. The aim of the walks is to get children to enjoy nature and at the same time to get to know each other better. The activities are being coordinated by head of school Lelio Spiteri helped by Jesse Mercieca, Eko Skola teacher-coordinator at the same school.
