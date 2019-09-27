Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Ltd (JMFA) recently organised a whole day team-building event for its employees away from their offices, at a venue with splendid country views in the south of the island.

The programme included motivational talks and team-building activities with the aim of enabling participants to explore and discover new strengths and leadership skills to help them thrive in their workplace.

Employees gathered early in the morning and started the day with a healthy breakfast which was followed by a talk by Jonathan Shaw, Associate at Baton&Baton, on how one should challenge their thinking, while understanding the role that cognitive behaviour plays in everyday life.

The team-building games were organised by a local leading event organising company. Employees were grouped in different teams and competed against each other in trolley train, wooden puzzle, gutter ball and egg drop, to mention a few.

David Darmanin, founder and CEO at Hotjar.com, spoke about ways in which employees can self-learn and embrace change to find new opportunities and benefit from a competitive edge in a modern world.

Following these games, talks and discussions employees then gathered for a delicious lunch and drinks by the pool, during which all could relax, swim and enjoy the rest of the day in an ideal setting.

Jesmond Mizzi, managing director at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors, said: “We believe in continuous training and development to encourage our staff to be creative and generate ideas to promote innovation. Furthermore, such team-building events help in enhancing the working relationship between staff members to further strengthen our hardworking team.”