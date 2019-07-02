In an event organised by Jugs Malta, employees from Mapfre Malta (comprised of Mapfre Middlesea and Mapfre MSV Life) stepped away from the office to participate in a treasure hunt-themed team-building event this June.

Thanks to Jugs Malta, this year, Mapfre Malta employees enjoyed a number of fun-filled activities throughout the afternoon treasure hunt. All activities held during the team-building event were exercised with the aim to break barriers between employees.

This was achieved by boosting communication, developing relational and behaviour skills and enhancing the sense of teamwork among the employees.

“It was an awesome opportunity for employees of both Mapfre Middlesea and Mapfre MSV Life to get to know one another better,” said Ines Silva, chief officer human resources.

“We were about 200 employees split into 28 teams, and each team member was able to interact with their team and with other team players. We danced, sang, made a short movie clip and interacted with people in the centre of Valletta, among many other things. But most importantly, we had loads of fun together as a whole team.” Mapfre Malta organises a number of activities throughout the year which allow for the continuous development of its employees. These activities range from volunteering activities, workshops, training and even recreational activities.