The Malta Motorsport Federation are planning to send a team of drivers for the European Hillclimb Masters Championship which will be held in the Portuguese city of Braga in Portugal on October 10.

The Masters will bring together the winners of national championships recognised by the respective national motorsport federation, as well as the winners of the FIA Championship, Challenge and Cup.

The last time Malta competed in these championship was in 2018 when the prestigious event was held in Gubbio, Italy, but the Maltese drivers managed to hold their own and managed to secure a podium position.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta