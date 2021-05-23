The 11th edition of the Times of Malta Treasure Hunt was held last weekend, May 15-16, attracting eager participants to what has become a staple in the TimesEvents calendar.

Team Sabrina Zerafa outside the Times of Malta building.

Such events have taken on an added significance during the pandemic as they are seen as a welcome release, held with all safety protocols in place – in fact, the Hunt #11 was sold out 48 hours prior to the start.

To ensure that all health protocols were adhered to, the organisers changed the format from the usual Saturday afternoon hunt and after-party. The new format saw clue sheets being e-mailed to participants late on Friday evening, with participants mailing back their answer sheets by 7pm on the following Sunday.

The event was a good family outdoor experience, full of fun and laughs. Held over a whole weekend, The Hunt #11 covered 10 locations around Malta – Gżira, Addolorata Cemetery, Gudja, Kirkop, Ħaqar Qim, Buskett, Mdina, Mġarr, Ta’ Bistra Catacombs and San Anton Gardens. Competitors had to answer three questions at each location and take a number of selfies and fun photos along the route.

Team Christa Zahra on the road.

Participant Shirley Vella during a Roll & Chill break.

As this was intended as a family event, The Hunt also included clues and location questions aimed at children, and two colouring competitions for kids under two years of age. Two M&M bags full of goodies, courtesy of Francis Busuttil & Sons Marketing Ltd., were given as prizes to the junior winners.

All participants received a ‘loaded’ Timesmotors.com branded goody bag, while the winning 15 crews won various prizes, including flights and Catamaran tickets, and vouchers to many eateries, hotels and beauty services. Teams also gained points for treasures in the form of food items, which will be donated to the Food Bank Malta.

This event was sponsored by Air Malta, Alberta, Avène, AX Hotels, BDL Books, BE Kind Protein bars, Bentley’s, Buon Giorno Caffe, Carolina’s Tea Rooms, Casa Sotto Valletta, CD Online Shop Malta, CEF Trading Ltd, Cleland and Souchet, CMYMK, Costa Coffee, Exiles Paradise, Lays Crisps, La Molisana, Landessa, Logo Express, Mock Motoring School, OJO Lounge, Old Bakery’s Pizza & Pasta, Point de Vue, POPZ, Mr Riley, Radisson Blu Golden Sands, Roll & Chill, San Paolo Naufrago Pizza, Septona, Sicilia Outlet Village, Strand Palace, It-Torri Sliema, Topaz Hotel, Transport Malta, VBL Group Hotel, Virtu Ferries, V.J. Salomone Marketing Ltd and Yogi Tea.

Team Christopher Attard taking a selfie at Ħagar Qim.

Hunters on the hunt: team Gabriella Callus

Goody bags ready for participants at the Times of Malta offices.