The Malta women’s national team will complete their first double-header appointment from their Euro 2021 qualifiers when facing Bosnia-Herzegovina at the Asim Ferhatovic-Hase Stadium, in Sarajevo, this evening (kick-off: 5pm).

Led by Mark Gatt, the Maltese girls opened this qualifying campaign with an 8-0 defeat to Euro 2017 finalists Denmark, as the Scandinavians showcased their ambition to challenge Italy for top spot in the group.

While taking any points against Denmark seemed a very tough ask, given their technical qualities, Bosnia look a less-daunting proposition even though they started the campaign in an emphatic fashion thrashing Georgia 7-1.

No wonder coach Gatt is wary of their threat.

“Against Bosnia-Herzegovina we will have more freedom to play our game,” Gatt told Times of Malta.

“They are not of the same level of Denmark but at the same time, there are still factors like tempo and fitness which can be of a huge influence in such competition.

“Watching their previous qualifying games, one can notice that they have improved but on the other hand we have to be determined and remain focused to give them the best possible challenge.”

The Malta coach feels the defensive line could have done much more against Denmark and is hoping his players can cut out silly errors against the Bosnians.

“Against Denmark, we all knew the level of difficulty of that game and we prepared a lot for it,” he said.

“However, despite the difference in the technical quality, I feel we lost our shape at times and therefore against Bosnia we have to make sure we cut out such mistakes.”

The Malta coach said that it was important that the team remained balanced and don’t underestimate Bosnia.

The former Yugoslavia Republic are a team that have come a long way lately and their squad is a reflection of that – six players play with Bosnia champions and women’s Champions League participants SFK 2000 Sarajevo while there are others who ply their trade overseas including in the United States and Germany.

“In these matches, we have to be careful in various situations on the field because as soon we commit a mistake, we will get punished for it,” Gatt underlined.

“Obviously, this environment also encourages the players to give their utmost and try to absorb as much as possible from this experience.”

What has impressed most the Malta’s women coach, in his fourth year at the helm, is the enthusiasm by which his players have faced these two matches.

“What I liked most from my team is that they showed no fear,” Gatt insisted.

“Actually, they were very excited to be involved in this double-header and in addition, they proved to be physically fit because against Denmark the players kept running until the final whistle and trust me, it is not easy to remain fit with when you play at the elite level.

“The players embraced this challenge and this will be beneficial for them because we have faced a team that in my opinion could easily make it to the Euro semi-finals.”

Group unity

Asked about the importance of staying together as a group during away trips, coach Gatt heaped praise on the attitude of his players.

“Team spirit is important because this avoids shouldering any individuals with extra pressure and responsibility,” Gatt explained.

“It is important that we continue to learn and trust each other because even at a human level, it will help us to improve.

“At the end of the day, such relationship and trust will help us to achieve positive results and make ourselves proud.”

Other Group B matches

Georgia vs Italy - 14.15

Israel vs Denmark - 18.00