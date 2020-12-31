Ford has revealed a virtual race car that was designed in collaboration with gamers and motorsport fans through social media polls.

A physical model of the Team Fordzilla P1 has been built because the car does not feature in a video game yet. It has the low and wide stance of a Le Mans prototype with an enclosed cockpit, but at the rear it has a much more wild design.

Voting began on Twitter in March, with Ford’s followers voting on aspects such as the seating configuration, engine position and cockpit style.

Although voters opted for an enclosed vehicle rather than a single-seater, Ford says the fighter jet-style canopy allows for an F1-like driving position.

The bonnet sits incredibly low to the ground, with the sculpted wheel arches rising above it – almost as high as the roof line. Meanwhile, that open rear end has been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind.

Inside, there’s a screen in the steering wheel that displays live data, as well as LED notification units that sit in the driver’s peripheral vision.

Ford says the car was designed fully digitally because of the pandemic, with none of the designers or engineers meeting face-to-face throughout the process.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, said: “What a stunning vehicle. I love every bit of the car. What was critical to me when we reviewed various designs earlier this year was that it needed to be unmistakably a Ford.

“And the Team Fordzilla P1 definitely fits that criteria: it looks both gorgeous and purposeful. And it’s innovative in many ways, not least how it was born, as a co-creation between a highly passionate and knowledgeable gaming community and our super talented design team.”

Amko Leenarts, design director at Ford of Europe, added: “Enjoyment is at the very core of all human centred design. Is it amazing to look at, to sit in and to drive? Well, in the case of the Team Fordzilla P1, the answer to all these questions is a resounding yes.”