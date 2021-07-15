Team GB announced on Thursday that their women’s football squad will take the knee before matches at the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have released new guidelines softening a long-standing ban on political protests at the Games.

Athletes will now be allowed to take the knee before play begins to highlight racial injustice, speak to the media and post online about their views, or wear clothing with a protest slogan at a press conference.

But political statements during events, victory ceremonies and at the Olympic Village are still off the cards, according to the IOC.

