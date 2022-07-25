The European Youth Olympic Festival was declared officially open on Sunday evening in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia in front of an audience representing 48 countries, 2,300 athletes and 1,300 officials and technical delegates.

These will be supported by 1,100 volunteers.

Malta’s flag was carried by track and field athletes Mireya Bugeja, and Matthew Galea Soler.

Malta’s first commitments will take place on Monday when Galea Soler competes in the first round of the 400m race at 5.30pm. He will be followed by Bugeja who will also compete in the first round of the 800m race.

Gymnastics commitments are expected to start on Wednesday when Philippa Busuttil gets into action at 10am.

