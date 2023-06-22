Team Malta has concluded its commitments in the European Athletics Team Championships held in Silesia, Poland with a prestigious fifth place, the highest-ever position ever achieved beyond our shores in this event.

Through a series of strong performances in track and field events, the Maltese team improved two positions on its final position in the Third Division of two years ago.

Ireland took top spot in the 15-nation league, followed by Austria and Israel, with these three nations clinching promotion to the second-tier.

Placing just behind were Bosnia-Herzegovina in fifth, Malta overcame the challenge of strong nations, particularly Eastern European countries including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com