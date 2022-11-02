Team Malta, which represented the country in the 2022 edition of the FIA Motorsport Games, returned from Marseille on Monday.

Malta was represented by karting drivers Lucas Pace, Kian Gauci, Owen Mangion, Ella Zammit, Kyle Mercieca, Nicky Gauci, Raisa Psaila, and Kieran Galea.

In addition, Dean Vella competed in Esport where he managed to place 19th place out of 57 countries.

Team Malta also managed to place 23rd out of 31 countries in Karting Sprint Junior.

In Karting Sprint Senior, Malta qualified in 16th place out of 29 countries.

Finally, the Maltese representatives in Karting Endurance qualified in 10th place out of 16 countries and failed to qualify for the Karting Slalom.

Click here for full story