SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar said that Team Malta is ready to deliver its best possible result at the upcoming 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

The Maltese Olympic Committee and SportMalta are currently stepping up their preparations for the biennial Games that will get under way on Monday, May 29, and will come to a close on June 3.

The MOC will announce the contingent that will take part in the Games on May 12 with the hope that they will deliver Malta’s best-ever result in the Games.

“We are only three weeks away from the biggest sporting event hosted in Malta for the past 20 years,” Cutajar, the chairman of the organising committee, said.

“The preparations for these Games started seven years ago and we had a huge organising team involved. And today I stand here in a position to state that we are ready to deliver the best possible result for our country not only from an organisational point of view but also in terms of a sporting result.

