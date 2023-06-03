Team Malta put in a strong shift in the final day of the its athletics commitments in these Games after picking up six gold medals on Saturday, at the Marsa’s Matthew Micallef St John Track.

These six victories, together with the five silver and bronze medals combined won on the third and final day propelled Malta to top the athletics tally with 15 gold, seven silver and 10 bronze for a total of 32 medals.

Cyprus placed second with 24 while Luxembourg won 11 medals.

The medal rush in athletics helped Malta to finish at the top of the medals count with a staggering 97 medals collected in five days of sports.

The 2023 GSSE hosts racked up 38 gold medals, eight more than Cyprus.

Team Malta also won 30 silver medals and 29 bronze, with Cyprus winning 28 and 29 respectively.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...